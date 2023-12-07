Dorian Thompson-Robinson limited in practice again on Thursday

Another day, another limited practice for Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The rookie is recovering from the concussion that kept him from playing in Week 13 and he returned to practice on Wednesday. He is listed as limited again on Thursday, which means he still has some way to go before he will clear the concussion protocol.

Joe Flacco will start for the second straight week if Thompson-Robinson is not cleared and the Browns have not said what they’ll do against the Jaguars with both quarterbacks available.

While Thompson-Robinson got the same listing, six Browns saw an upgrade in their workload Tuesday. Defensive end Myles Garrett (rest, shoulder) went from not practicing to full participation while defensive lineman Shelby Harris (Achilles) went from limited to full.

Guard Joel Bitonio (rest, knee), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (groin), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) were limited after sitting out Wednesday. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (concussion, ribs) and tight end David Njoku (rest, knee) remained out of practice.