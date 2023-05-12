 Skip navigation
Doug Pederson: I’d rather play Bills in London than in Buffalo at end of the season

  
Published May 12, 2023 04:52 AM

London games have been a regular part of the Jaguars’ schedule in recent years and 2023 will see them in England for a pair of games.

The Jaguars will be the first team to play multiple overseas games in a single season when they face the Falcons in Week Four and the Bills in Week Five this season. They will be the designated home team against Atlanta and the road team when they face the Bills.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sounded pleased about facing the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead of making the trip to Buffalo.

“I’d rather play Buffalo in London than maybe in Buffalo at the end of the season,” Pederson said. “We’re excited about this trip.”

Pederson called the Bills “one of those teams that we have to compete against” if they want to build on last season’s division title and first-round playoff win and they’ll try to use their comfort in London to their advantage once Week Five arrives.