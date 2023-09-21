Doug Pederson on Jags offense: It’s early, but we’re running out of that excuse

The Jaguars were 3-7 last season before turning things around and finishing the year as the AFC South champs, but pulling off that kind of comeback once doesn’t mean they’ll be able to do it again.

That’s why head coach Doug Pederson would like to see the team’s offense get into gear. The Jaguars are 1-1 through two weeks of the season, but the unit has not played up to Pederson’s expectations and he said on Wednesday that the team can’t shrug off any sluggishness as a byproduct of it being early in the season for too much longer.

“I know it’s early, but we’re running out of the early excuse a little bit,” Pederson said, via Adam Stites of USAToday.com. “We need to get it addressed pretty quick. . . . It’s got to be a now mentality, obviously we got to continue to work to improve.”

This would seem to be a good weekend to get on track. The Texans have allowed 56 points through two games and the Jaguars will be facing them at home, so the conditions seem right for a big step forward on offense in Jacksonville.