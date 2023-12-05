Doug Pederson: Penalty for water boy on the field was unfortunate, my responsibility

The Jaguars were flagged for an unusual penalty on Monday night, when a water boy ran onto the field when that wasn’t permitted, causing the officials to charge Jacksonville with a timeout. Afterward, head coach Doug Pederson took responsibility.

Pederson said that tight end Evan Engram had signaled to the sideline that he needed water, and the water boy unthinkingly went to give it to him. Pederson blamed himself, saying it’s on the head coach to ensure that everyone on the sideline staff complies with the rules.

“Evan was asking for some water after a play that he made, and — just ran onto the field,” Pederson said. “It’s just unfortunate. Obviously it’s my responsibility. It’s an unsportsmanlike and they take a timeout away.”

This incident was a very different one than the fracas between 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro on Sunday, but both incidents point to the importance of head coaches getting control over their sidelines. The head coach is responsible for his sideline, and for everyone working for the team who’s standing on that sideline.