Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is “the real deal,” has lived up to expectations

Few players have entered the NFL with expectations as high as Trevor Lawrence, who went to the Jaguars with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and might have been the top pick in 2020 or 2019, if he had been draft eligible. And according to his coach, Lawrence is meeting expectations.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told Sky Sports that Lawrence is everything that everyone thought he would be when he was starring at Clemson.

“He’s the real deal,” Pederson said of Lawrence. “He’s a sponge on the practice field, he’s a great communicator with us as a staff, great leader. He’s the guy we all anticipated he was, and he is. We’re excited for that. He’s still young. He’s got a lot of ball ahead of him.”

Although Lawrence struggled as a rookie during the disastrous Urban Meyer tenure, Pederson said Lawrence grew over the course of his second season and is continuing to grow now. He is proving to be a top prospect who lives up to the hype.