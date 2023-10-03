Doug Pederson: We definitely want to get Cam Robinson in there

The Jaguars are getting a boost to their offensive line.

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson is eligible to return from his suspension this week. He received special permission to travel with the team to London last week, as the Jaguars will play the Bills across the pond on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said the team is “definitely going to incorporate him back into the lineup” and see where he is physically.

“I know he’s in really good shape, he was in the meetings the last couple of weeks,” Pederson said. “Mentally, I think he’s in a really good spot. Now, it’s just a matter of where he’s at football wise and we’ll see come Wednesday. We definitely want to get him in there and get him in the mix to see how it all shakes out throughout the week.”

Pederson added he feels like Robinson can help the Jags in short-yardage situations and overall in the run game.

“He’s been working out and in shape and conditioned and all that, mentally in a good place, and he’s been attentive in meetings,” Pederson said. “He can definitely help us [in the run game] and gives us more depth in the offensive line.”

A second-round pick in 2017, Robinson has started 75 games for Jacksonville over the last six seasons. He served a four-game suspension to start the 2023 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.