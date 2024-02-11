Drake bets $1.15 million on the Chiefs to win

As Simms would say, “Can’t hide money.”

As Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel once said in response to that, “Not trying to.”

Drake has placed a $1.15 million wager on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII. If Drake wins, the bet will pay $2.346 million, a gain of $1.196 million.

The question, as noted by many media outlets, is whether the wager will create a “Drake curse,” since he apparently has made other major bets and lost. Like all curses, however, it doesn’t mean anything — unless the participants believe it does.

Regardless, Drake can afford to make that bet, and to lose that much money. In this ongoing explosion of bet, bet, bet, bet, bet, it’s important to remember that you should only ever bet money that you otherwise have budgeted to burn.

It’s not going to pay your bills or change your life. It’s just a form of entertainment, and you need to be prepared to lose everything you have budgeted to wager with.

That’s the counter that needs to be said in response to the loosening of the wallet that happens when someone makes a big bet and it gets publicized. Don’t get so loose with your own wallet that you lose so much that you create problems for your life, and in turn for the people who depend on you.