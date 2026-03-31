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Drake London extension at “top of mind” for Falcons

  
Published March 31, 2026 09:50 AM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a contract extension with the Seahawks this month that set a new high for average annual salary at wide receiver and the ripple effects of that deal were felt in Atlanta.

Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham said on Monday that you “have to kind of have your eyes set on the league” when it comes to planning for extensions for your own players and wide receiver Drake London is at the front of that line. London is set to play the 2026 season on his fifth-year option, which makes him a prime candidate for a new deal and Cunningham said it is something the team is thinking about as the offseason plays out.

“I think it’s top of mind,” Cunningham said, via the team’s website. “I think all of these type of decisions are top of mind just in terms of you know its coming, but right now we are really focused on this wave of free agency, we have the draft coming — but don’t think for one second that that hasn’t been thought of. Don’t think for one second that we aren’t already thinking about all of these different things moving forward.”

London’s contract situation isn’t the only one that Cunningham is keeping tabs on right now. Tight end Kyle Pitts got the franchise tag this month and running back Bijan Robinson is now eligible for an extension, although the Falcons could also exercise his fifth-year option in order to create more time for such a deal to come together.