Drake London ruled out, Kyle Pitts questionable for Falcons-Bucs on Thursday

The Falcons will still be without their top receiver this week.

Atlanta has ruled Drake London out for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Sidelined by a knee injury, London has not played since Atlanta’s Nov. 16 overtime loss to Carolina. In nine games this season, London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns.

London was listed as a non-participant on all three injury reports this week.

The Falcons also have four players listed as questionable for the game: tight end Kyle Pitts (knee), edge rusher Jaylon Walker (quad), defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (groin), and defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot).

While cornerback A.J. Terrell has been dealing with a neck injury, he did not receive a game designation and is expected to play tomorrow night.