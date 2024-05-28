 Skip navigation
Drake Maye agrees to terms on rookie contract

  
Published May 28, 2024 01:40 PM

The No. 3 pick of this year’s draft is under contract.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, quarterback Drake Maye has agreed to terms with the Patriots on his rookie deal.

New England will choose whether or not to exercise the fifth-year option on Maye’s contract in the spring of 2027.

Maye threw for 8,018 yards with 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his collegiate career at North Carolina. Veteran Jacoby Brissett may begin the 2024 season as New England’s starter, but Maye should ascend to QB1 sooner than later.

The Patriots have now agreed to terms with five of their eight 2024 draftees.