Drake Maye eager to be coached by Josh McDaniels like Tom Brady was

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye knows the history of new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and that’s why he’s so excited to be coached by him.

McDaniels has spent a total of 18 years on the Patriots’ coaching staff over two stints, and McDaniels knows that Tom Brady attributes much of his success to the coaching he had from McDaniels.

“Coach McDaniels, obviously what he’s done [with the Patriots] and the success he’s had,” Maye said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via MassLive.com. “I’m fortunate to be able to have a guy come in who has done it at a high level and learn from him coaching one of the best ever -- the best ever, in my opinion, Tom.”

Maye said he’s eager to sit down with McDaniels and study what he and Brady did together.

“So, I have a great chance to go back -- all those years of film he has in the little database, it’s all their play-calls, all Coach McDaniels’ stuff and what he did with Tom,” Maye said. “So it’s fortunate for me to go back and study it up and get ready for this next season.”

It’s not realistic to think anyone can match Brady’s achievements, but McDaniels may be able to help Maye develop into the second-best quarterback in Patriots history.