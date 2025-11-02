 Skip navigation
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Drake Maye’s current run puts him among the all-time elites

  
Published November 1, 2025 08:33 PM

How well is Patriots quarterback Drake Maye playing this year?

Here’s something that puts it all in perspective. Via NBC Sports research, Maye is one of only five players to ever throw for 200 or more yards with a passer rating of 100 or higher in seven straight games in a single season.

The others were Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes. Each won the NFL MVP award during the season in which they accomplished that feat.

If Maye does it again on Sunday against the Patriots, he’ll be one of four to do it eight games in a row. The others are Rodgers (twice), Brady, and Manning.

At 23, Maye would be the youngest to ever do it.

More importantly, Maye’s Patriots are 6-2. With two more wins this season, they’ll match their win total for 2023 and 2024, combined.