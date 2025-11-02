Drake Maye’s current run puts him among the all-time elites

How well is Patriots quarterback Drake Maye playing this year?

Here’s something that puts it all in perspective. Via NBC Sports research, Maye is one of only five players to ever throw for 200 or more yards with a passer rating of 100 or higher in seven straight games in a single season.

The others were Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes. Each won the NFL MVP award during the season in which they accomplished that feat.

If Maye does it again on Sunday against the Patriots, he’ll be one of four to do it eight games in a row. The others are Rodgers (twice), Brady, and Manning.

At 23, Maye would be the youngest to ever do it.

More importantly, Maye’s Patriots are 6-2. With two more wins this season, they’ll match their win total for 2023 and 2024, combined.