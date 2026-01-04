 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Drake Maye’s day is finished with Patriots leading 38-10 early in fourth quarter

  
Published January 4, 2026 06:59 PM

Drake Maye’s MVP case was wrapped up with 11:01 remaining in Sunday’s game.

The Patriots quarterback turned over the reins to Joshua Dobbs with the Patriots leading the Dolphins 38-10.

He went 14-of-18 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

For the season, Maybe completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 450 rushing yards and four scores.

He is the favorite to win the award over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.