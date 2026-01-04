Drake Maye’s day is finished with Patriots leading 38-10 early in fourth quarter

Drake Maye’s MVP case was wrapped up with 11:01 remaining in Sunday’s game.

The Patriots quarterback turned over the reins to Joshua Dobbs with the Patriots leading the Dolphins 38-10.

He went 14-of-18 for 191 yards and a touchdown.

For the season, Maybe completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 450 rushing yards and four scores.

He is the favorite to win the award over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.