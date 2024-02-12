Dre Greenlaw carted off, questionable to return with Achilles injury

The 49ers lost a key defensive player to an injury in the second quarter.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was carted back to the locker room while the Chiefs had possession of the ball deep in their own territory. Greenlaw appeared to get injured while coming on the field after a 49ers punt and got medical attention on the sideline before being carted to the back.

The team says he is questionable to return with an Achilles injury.

Greenlaw had three tackles before leaving the game. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles took his place in the lineup and helped force the third Chiefs punt of the first half.

