Dre Greenlaw leaves practice early, but Sean Payton thinks the LB is OK

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw left Thursday’s practice early after pulling up on a one-on-one drill against running back JK Dobbins.

Greenlaw, though, jogged to the locker room and coach Sean Payton didn’t seem concerned.

Greenlaw injured his quadriceps this offseason, but Payton said it was not an aggravation of that injury. Payton motioned to his hamstring, though he didn’t say what area of the leg Greenlaw tweaked.

“I think he’s fine,” Payton said, via video from Will Petersen of 104.3 The Fan. “In the one-on-one period, he felt it got tight. Different area [than the quad]. We’ll know more [later]. We’ll go ahead and have all the precautionary work done, but I think he’ll be fine.”

Greenlaw signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Broncos in free agency after six seasons with the 49ers. He was limited to two games in 2024 after an Achilles tendon tear during Super Bowl LVIII to end the 2023 season.