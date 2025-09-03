Dre Greenlaw out of practice with a quad injury

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw remains out of practice with a quad injury.

Greenlaw injured his quadriceps in a July 31 practice. Though Sean Payton said at the time it was unrelated his offseason quad injury, the Broncos coach would not talk about Greenlaw’s injury Wednesday after Greenlaw worked on a side field.

“At this point forward, I’m not going to talk one thing about player injuries,’’ Payton said. “We’ll report what we’re required to report. But you’ll never hear me talk about how I feel it’s going or anything of that. Really, there’s no advantage for me to discuss [injuries].”

The Broncos were required to issue their first practice report Wednesday.

Greenlaw missed all of the offseason program after hurting his quad while working out. The initial report was a tear, but the team clarified a strain would keep Greenlaw out eight weeks.

This is just another injury for Greenlaw in a string of frustrating injuries over the past 18 months.

Greenlaw tore his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII to end the 2023 season and missed most of last season before a brief return. He played only Weeks 14-15 before knee and calf soreness related to his Achilles ended his season.

Now, a Week 1 debut with his new team is in doubt.

Tight end Nate Adkins (ankle) also did not practice. He is not expected to play this week after recently undergoing surgery.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (foot), linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (thigh) were full participants.