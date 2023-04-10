 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dre’Mont Jones: Broncos should have traded me for Russell Wilson last year

  
Published April 10, 2023 02:25 PM
nbc_pft_seahawksdraft_230404
April 4, 2023 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms would be stunned if the Seahawks went for a QB with the fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and examine why they anticipate Seattle selecting a defensive player.

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones signed with the Seahawks early in free agency and he said on Monday that he feels like he should have been in Seattle even earlier.

Jones was a member of the Broncos for the last four seasons and he told reporters on Monday that he heard the Seahawks wanted him as part of the compensation the Broncos sent to Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson, but that the Broncos would not include him in the trade. Jones said the Broncos should have traded him because they didn’t treat him with the amount of respect he was looking for.

“I mean, shit, they should have just traded me from the jump . . . I was included in the trade. Denver said no . . . Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects, so I’m here because they respected me from the jump,” Jones said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

The Broncos sent draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the Seahawks for Wilson. Denver went 5-12 and Jones said last month that “football didn’t seem as important as it needed to be” amid the drama that surrounded Wilson and former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Sean Payton will be trying to turn things around in Denver, but Jones will not be part of that effort as he will be a key part of a defense that the Seahawks hope can help them back to the playoffs in 2023.