Dropped passes help Lions take early lead over Buccaneers

Two dropped passes have been crucial early today in Detroit, and it was the Buccaneers who dropped both of them.

First, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield hit Mike Evans for what should have been a completion, but the ball bounced off Evans’ hands and into the hands of Detroit’s C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception.

On the ensuing drive, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw a pass into the hands of Jamel Dean in the end zone, but Dean dropped the would-be interception and the Lions were able to kick a field goal on the drive.

The Lions lead 3-0 early, and the Buccaneers have to be kicking themselves over some missed opportunities.