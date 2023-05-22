 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Drue Tranquill: “No promises” from Chiefs about role in 2023

  
Published May 22, 2023 02:45 AM

Linebacker Drue Tranquill jumped from one AFC West team to another when he signed with the Chiefs as a free agent this offseason.

Tranquill was a Chargers fourth-round pick in 2019, so he was well aware that his new employers have gone to three of the last four Super Bowls. He was also well aware of the fact that the team will not guarantee him anything beyond a chance to compete for playing time on their defense this season.

During an appearance on The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, Tranquill said that General Manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid stopped well short of defining a role for him in Kansas City.

“Brett Veach and Andy Reid’s message was, ‘Drue, there’s no promises here,’” Tranquill said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “‘We love you as a player. We love what you’re able to do. You’re super-versatile. You’re a total linebacker and can do it all — but we’ve got a lot of great players here, and you’re going to have to come in here and earn your way.’”

Tranquill had 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble for the Chargers last season. That kind of production would be welcome on the Chiefs defense, but Tranquill will have to earn the opportunity to provide it.