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DT Jay Tufele visited the Lions

  
Published April 7, 2026 04:58 PM

The Lions brought a free agent veteran defensive lineman in for a visit on Tuesday.

The league’s daily transaction report shows that the team reported a meeting with defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Tufele played in 12 games and made two starts for the Jets during the 2025 season. He had 12 tackles in those appearances.

Prior to joining the Jets, Tufele spent three seasons with the Bengals. He had 42 tackles in 30 games with Cincinnati and began his career by playing in four games for the Jaguars in 2021.

The Lions have added D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner to their defensive line so far this offseason.