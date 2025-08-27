 Skip navigation
DT Tyler Lacy, DE Tyrus Wheat join Lions as waiver claims

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:50 PM

The Lions left themselves with three open roster spots by dropping to 50 players on Tuesday and they filled two of those openings with help for their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Tyler Lacy and defensive end Tyrus Wheat are both joining the team as waiver claims.

Lacy was a 2023 fourth-round pick of the Jaguars and he appeared in 23 games before failing to make head coach Liam Coen’s first 53-man roster in Jacksonville. He had 37 tackles while with the Jags.

Wheat went undrafted in 2023 and signed with the Cowboys. He had 17 tackles and a half-sack during his time in Dallas.

The Lions are also set to sign Lacy’s former Jaguar teammate Daniel Thomas, but they still have an open roster spot because they traded wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jags on Wednesday as well.