Duke Tobin: I hope Shemar Stewart comes in, he needs to be here

  
Published July 21, 2025 11:45 AM

The Bengals and No. 17 overall pick Shemar Stewart remain in a contract dispute that doesn’t appear to be close to ending.

Cincinnati’s rookies reported to training camp on Saturday, but Stewart was not among them. The defensive end has been posting pictures to social media of himself out of town.

On Monday, Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin told reporters that he’d like Stewart to show up.

I hope Shemar comes in,” Tobin said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “He needs to be here. I would encourage him to be here. He could be a factor for a championship-caliber football team. I’d like to see him, and I hope he gets here soon.”

Stewart’s absence stems from the Bengals changing the default language in their contracts.

It is unclear what Stewart will do if he and the team cannot come to a deal.