During press conference, Jerry Jones repeatedly referred to Micah Parsons as “Micahel”

  
Published August 28, 2025 08:51 PM

The Cowboys’ press conference regarding the Micah Parsons trade was a wild ride. For many reasons.

Here’s one: Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones repeatedly referred to Micah as “Michael.” Once, Jerry corrected himself. Later, Stephen Jones corrected his father.

It was odd. It was strange. There’s no doubt as to the accuracy of Parsons’s name

It conjured memories of Panthers owner David Tepper repeatedly referring to head coach Frank Reich as “Reitch” in the press conference after Reich was fired. It’s a subtle, but unmistakable, sign of disrespect.

We can’t recall a single time Jones had ever called Parsons anything but “Micah” during his four years as a Cowboy. It feels like an accidentally deliberate diss, something that won’t be obvious but that will give Jones a little satisfaction.

Sort of like the satisfaction when he claimed not to know the name of Parsons’s agent, David Mulugheta.

Regardless, it’s a multi-billionaire’s prerogative to get names wrong. Or to pretend they don’t know people’s names. They’re above it all. And those whose names they get wrong, or don’t know, are beneath them.