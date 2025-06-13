During the break, J.J. McCarthy hopes to get as many reps as he can with his receivers

The Vikings, like all teams, will have an extended break before training camp opens next month. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy intends to maximize any opportunity to work with his receivers during the otherwise down time.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, McCarthy said he plans to “take advantage of this time with the guys and just get as many reps as I can, with Justin [Jefferson], Jordan [Addison], T.J. [Hockenson], all the guys, and just make sure that, you know, we hit this ground running when we get back here.”

Where will the workouts happen?

“I’ll stay here,” McCarthy said “but if I have to go find them, I will. For sure.”

That’s the kind of thing Vikings fans will want to hear from a 2024 first-round quarterback whose rookie season was scrapped by a knee injury. He’s still unproven, but the commitment he’s showing will make a difference when the time comes to show what he can do in September.