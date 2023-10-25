Dustin Hopkins again named AFC special teams player of the week

For the second week in a row, Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is the AFC special teams player of the week.

In Week 7, Hopkins became the first kicker in league history to make a field goal of at least 50 yards in five consecutive games in a single season.

He connected on all four of his field goals from 44, 54, 54, and 58 yards. He also made all three of his extra points.

This is the fifth career player of the week award for Hopkins.

The Browns had two players of the week after their victory over the Colts, as defensive end Myles Garrett was also the AFC defensive player of the week.