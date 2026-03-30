Eagles agree to one-year deal with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Eagles are adding a former first-round pick to their defense.

Via multiple reporters, General Manager Howie Roseman said at the annual league meeting on Sunday that Philadelphia is signing edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, was the No. 32 overall pick for the Bucs in 2021. He spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay before signing a one-year deal with Cleveland last offseason. He was then traded to Chicago midway through the season.

In 16 total games last year — eight for the Browns, eight for the Bears — Tryon-Shoyinka registered 22 total tackles with one tackle for loss and a pair of QB hits.

He’s appeared in 82 total games with 45 starts, registering 15.0 sacks with 22 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits.