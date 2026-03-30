 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles agree to one-year deal with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

  
Published March 29, 2026 08:12 PM

The Eagles are adding a former first-round pick to their defense.

Via multiple reporters, General Manager Howie Roseman said at the annual league meeting on Sunday that Philadelphia is signing edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, was the No. 32 overall pick for the Bucs in 2021. He spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay before signing a one-year deal with Cleveland last offseason. He was then traded to Chicago midway through the season.

In 16 total games last year — eight for the Browns, eight for the Bears — Tryon-Shoyinka registered 22 total tackles with one tackle for loss and a pair of QB hits.

He’s appeared in 82 total games with 45 starts, registering 15.0 sacks with 22 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits.