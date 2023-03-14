 Skip navigation
Eagles announce one-year deal with Jason Kelce

  
All-Pro center Jason Kelce announces he is returning to Philadelphia for the 2023 NFL season, and Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed layout what that means for the Eagles' offensive line.

Center Jason Kelce provided one of Monday’s early headlines when he announced that he will continue to play in 2023 and the Eagles capped the day with another announcement.

The team announced that Kelce officially agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the only team he’s played for as a professional. The team did not disclose any financial terms of that deal.

Kelce’s return allows him to try for a third straight first-team All-Pro selection in his 13th season in the middle of the line for the Eagles. It will also likely mean that 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens will be vying for a role at guard in his second NFL season.

The rest of Monday featured plenty of news about players leaving the Eagles for other clubs as a free agent, but Kelce’s return was reason for some smiles in Philadelphia.