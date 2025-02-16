 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles brought fan injured in New Orleans terror attack on team bus at Super Bowl parade

  
Published February 16, 2025 04:35 AM

Eagles fan Ryan Quigley was celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans when he and his best friend and former Princeton football teammate, Tiger Bech, were among the victims hit by a terrorist’s truck. Bech died that day. Quigley is still recovering from his injuries, and he says a gesture by the Eagles lifted his spirits.

Quigley was on the parade route at the Eagles’ championship celebration on Friday when offensive linemen Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson spotted him and insisted he joined the team, carrying his wheelchair and helping him onto the team bus.

The players already knew Quigley because from the moment word broke that Bech and Quigley, two big Eagles fans, were among the victims in the attack, the team has made a point of embracing him.

I feel like the Eagles are truly family,” Quigley told Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I feel like some of these guys are my best friends now.”

Quigley said the Eagles inviting him to return to New Orleans for the Super Bowl was empowering.

“It’s kept my mind off of some really dark things,” Quigley said. “I don’t even think they know the impact that they’ve had on the Bech family and myself, and how generous they’ve been. I don’t even know how to thank them, but I just know that we’re all going to be Eagles fans for life.”