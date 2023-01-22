 Skip navigation
Eagles, Chiefs open as favorites for conference championships

  
Published January 22, 2023 05:34 PM
January 22, 2023 07:02 PM
Josh Allen speaks to the media following the Buffalo Bills' Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and reflects on his team's season as a whole.

The numbers may change as the week unfolds, especially with the health of one of the quarterbacks a major question mark. For now, both home teams are favored to win.

Via BetMGM, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers, and the Chiefs are one-point favorites over the Bengals.

Even if only by one point, the Bengals will relish the idea of once again being underdogs. They beat the Chiefs three teams in calendar year 2022, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain. Even if he plays (and he surely will), he won’t be able to do what he usually does. And the three Bengals wins happened when Mahomes was able to do what he usually does.

Either way, we’ll know the two teams that will square off in Super Bowl LVII one week from tonight. It will be Chiefs-Eagles, Chiefs-49ers, Bengals-Eagles, or Bengals-49ers. Any of those would be not too shabby .

One combination -- Bengals-49ers -- would be a rematch of Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XXIII. Both games were won by the 49ers, as anyone who pays any attention to the NFL knows.