The Eagles are adding a defensive tackle.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Philadelphia has claimed Byron Young off waivers.

Young was a Raiders third-round pick in 2023, appearing in six games for Las Vegas as a rookie. He was on the field for 99 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps, recording four total tackles.

He played his college ball at Alabama, where he was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won the CFP national championship in 2020.