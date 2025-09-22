Eagles claim WR Xavier Gipson off waivers; waive OL Kenyon Green

The Eagles claimed returner Xavier Gipson off waivers on Monday, the team announced.

Gipson spent only nine days with the Giants, who claimed him off waivers from the Jets on Sept. 11.

Eagles undrafted rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper injured his shoulder in Sunday’s victory over the Rams. Cooper played six offensive snaps and six on special teams.

The Jets released Gipson following a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh during which his fumble on a kickoff return helped fuel the Steelers’ come-from-behind win. He was inactive for his only game with the Giants.

He had 68 punt returns and 44 kick returns in 35 career games with the Jets, averaging 8.9 yards on punt returns and 26.0 yards on kickoff returns.

The Eagles waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green in a corresponding move. It marked the third time the Eagles have cut Green since training camp.

They acquired the former first-round pick in a trade with the Texans that sent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston.