nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Eagles claim WR Xavier Gipson off waivers; waive OL Kenyon Green

  
Published September 22, 2025 05:42 PM

The Eagles claimed returner Xavier Gipson off waivers on Monday, the team announced.

Gipson spent only nine days with the Giants, who claimed him off waivers from the Jets on Sept. 11.

Eagles undrafted rookie wide receiver Darius Cooper injured his shoulder in Sunday’s victory over the Rams. Cooper played six offensive snaps and six on special teams.

The Jets released Gipson following a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh during which his fumble on a kickoff return helped fuel the Steelers’ come-from-behind win. He was inactive for his only game with the Giants.

He had 68 punt returns and 44 kick returns in 35 career games with the Jets, averaging 8.9 yards on punt returns and 26.0 yards on kickoff returns.

The Eagles waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green in a corresponding move. It marked the third time the Eagles have cut Green since training camp.

They acquired the former first-round pick in a trade with the Texans that sent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston.