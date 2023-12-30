Eagles downgrade Zach Cunningham to doubtful, Albert Okwuegbunam to out

The Eagles have made two changes to their injury report in advance of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) has been downgraded from questionable to out.

Cunningham has appeared in 12 games with 10 starts this season but hasn’t played since the Week 14 loss to Dallas. He has 80 total tackles with two tackles for loss and four passes defensed.

Okwuegbunam has played limited snaps in four games this season for Philadelphia. He’s been on the field for 57 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.

Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East on Sunday if Dallas loses to Detroit on Saturday night.