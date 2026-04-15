Eagles’ draft approach focuses on what a player can be in Year 3

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman isn’t thinking primarily about drafting players who can help the Eagles win as rookies in 2026. Roseman is thinking about players who can help the Eagles win in 2027, 2028 and beyond.

Roseman said that a player who has the potential to develop into an All-Pro by Year 3 is more the type of player the Eagles want than a guy who might be a rookie starter but never take it to the next level.

“To come in and expect 21, 22 23-year-old players to be the best version of themselves, it’s probably a little naive,” Roseman said. “So just like all of us, these players need to be developed. We’ve got to figure out the things they are further along with and developed, and then have a lot of trust in our player development staff, our coaching staff, the people in this building to get the best out of them. Figure out what their strength is, what their weakness is, and work on those, get the best out of the player. A lot of time in the draft, we talk about, What could this player be in Year 3?”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni echoed those comments.

“As these guys get in here, it’s our job to develop them as coaches,” Sirianni said. “Regardless of the player that we bring in, age — whatever it may be, free agent, draft pick, undrafted free agent, we’re going to work our butts off to help them become better football players.”