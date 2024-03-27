Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg leaving Philadelphia, hopes to become a GM elsewhere

Eagles V.P. of Football Administration Jake Rosenberg is leaving the team when his contract expires after the draft.

Rosenberg, an old friend of Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, told the Philadelphia Inquirer his goal is to become a GM himself, and that’s not going to happen in Philly.

“Over a pretty extended period of time I have just thought to myself that if it doesn’t seem like it’s in the cards for me to advance in this league, and have a chance to keep pushing and growing, that at the end of the day, what is involved to do this in terms of a life perspective, it’s not going to be worth it,” Rosenberg said.

Roseman said he hates to see Rosenberg go but understands why Rosenberg thinks it’s the right time for him to move on.

“I wish we could keep him, but he and I have always discussed how important it is to continue to grow and look for new challenges,” Roseman said. “He deserves the opportunity to become a free agent and whatever he decides is next, I know he’s going to be successful.”

Rosenberg has handled salary cap management and contract negotiations in Philadelphia, but did so under Roseman and would like to see if he can find an opportunity to be the decision-maker for another franchise.

“I’ve seen team building, I’ve seen turnarounds, I’ve seen just about every single thing that would be asked of somebody to do in terms of running a team,” Rosenberg said. “And Howie makes all the decisions and is the decision maker, but I would love an opportunity to continue to grow, to see if I could execute in my own way.”

Rosenberg originally joined the Eagles as the manager of football administration in 2012.