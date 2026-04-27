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Eagles exercise fifth-year options for Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith

  
Published April 27, 2026 05:47 PM

The Eagles are exercising the fifth-year options on the contracts of defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith, according to multiple reports.

Carter’s will pay him around $27 million for 2027 and Smith’s is worth around $13.7 million for 2027.

Carter, 25, was the ninth overall pick in 2023, and he has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

He has totaled 108 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 13 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

Smith, 25, was the 30th overall pick in 2023.

He has totaled 91 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.