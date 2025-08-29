Eagles favored by 7.5 over Cowboys in opener after Micah Parsons trade

The Cowboys were already underdogs against the Eagles in the first game of the 2025 NFL season, but the departure of Micah Parsons has shifted the line even more toward Philadelphia.

The Eagles are now 7.5-point favorites, via DraftKings.com. The line had previously been 6.5 points, which took into account that there was doubt about whether Parsons would end his contract dispute and play for the Cowboys. Now that Parsons has been traded to the Packers, bettors know the Eagles will be playing against a Cowboys defense that just traded away its best player.

The 7.5-point spread is tied for the biggest in Week One. The Broncos are also 7.5-point favorites against the Titans.

This will be the 19th time the NFL has opened the season with the defending Super Bowl champions playing at home on Thursday night. The defending champs have been favored in 16 of the previous 18 games, and the defending champs are 15-3 straight up in those games.