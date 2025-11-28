Eagles find the end zone, trail Bears 10-9

The Eagles got out of their own way long enough to put the ball in the end zone in the third quarter of Friday’s game against the Bears, but they still trail their visitors from the NFC North.

Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 33-yard touchdown that marked their first trip to the end zone in more than 78 minutes of game action. Kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point, however, so the Bears still lead 10-9 with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.

Hurts and Brown also hooked up for a 16-yard gain earlier in the drive and Hurts had a 23-yard run to keep the chains moving. The Eagles also benefitted from a very late hit by Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter on Hurts after a pass.

The Eagles’ score came after Hurts was intercepted and the team went three-and-out on their first two possessions, but their defense held the Bears in check and the game can still swing Philly’s way if the offense can keep things moving.