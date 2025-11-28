 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles find the end zone, trail Bears 10-9

  
Published November 28, 2025 05:00 PM

The Eagles got out of their own way long enough to put the ball in the end zone in the third quarter of Friday’s game against the Bears, but they still trail their visitors from the NFC North.

Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 33-yard touchdown that marked their first trip to the end zone in more than 78 minutes of game action. Kicker Jake Elliott missed the extra point, however, so the Bears still lead 10-9 with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.

Hurts and Brown also hooked up for a 16-yard gain earlier in the drive and Hurts had a 23-yard run to keep the chains moving. The Eagles also benefitted from a very late hit by Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter on Hurts after a pass.

The Eagles’ score came after Hurts was intercepted and the team went three-and-out on their first two possessions, but their defense held the Bears in check and the game can still swing Philly’s way if the offense can keep things moving.