Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Eagles formally propose latest overhaul of jersey numbers, including No. 0

  
Published March 13, 2023 04:32 PM
March 13, 2023 01:20 PM
All-Pro center Jason Kelce announces he is returning to Philadelphia for the 2023 NFL season, and Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed layout what that means for the Eagles' offensive line.

Two years ago, the NFL dramatically changed the range of numbers available to skill-position players. Now, the Eagles want to take it even farther.

The league has announced that the Eagles have proposed making No. 0 for all players except offensive and defensive linemen.

The proposal also would expand the range of potential numbers for kickers and punters from 1-19 to 0-49 and 90-99.

So why not double zero? Former players who wore the iconic “OO” include center Jim Otto and receiver Ken Burrough.

And, as I’ve previously mentioned on PFT Live, I once had a generic green “00" jersey from Sears. I was very proud of it. I wore it to school once, on a day when uniforms weren’t required. Then someone said, “What’s that, your IQ?”

And I never wore it again.