Eagles guard Kenyon Green likely out for rest of preseason with shoulder injury

  
Published August 12, 2025 07:08 AM

The injuries to the Eagles’ guards are adding up.

Philadelphia guard Kenyon Green has a shoulder injury that is likely to end his preseason, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Green is viewed as week to week.

The Eagles are also currently without guard Landon Dickerson, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and also is out for the preseason and week to week.

A first-round draft pick of the Texans in 2022, Green has not lived up to his pre-draft expectations but was hoping to get a fresh start with the Eagles, who acquired him in the trade that sent C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston. Now the Eagles will hope Green can get healthy and return to the field for the regular season.