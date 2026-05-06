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Eagles hire former Jets GM Mike Maccagnan, announce other front office moves

  
Published May 6, 2026 02:45 PM

The Eagles announced a number of title changes and new hires in their front office on Wednesday.

The moves include the previously reported promotion of Adam Berry to assistant General Manager and the addition of Mike Maccagnan as a personnel executive. Maccagnan was hired as the Jets’ GM in 2015 and was fired after the team went 24-40 over the next four seasons. He was succeeded by Joe Douglas, who will now be his co-worker as the Eagles announced that his new title will be senior vice president of player personnel.

Other members of the football operations department to receive new titles are senior director of team operations Dan Ryan, director of player engagement Matt Leo, director of football administration Grant Reiter, director of football research and strategy Zachary Steever, assistant director of personnel strategy Zach Drapkin, senior quantitative analyst Isabel Pantle, and video manager Marlon Sanders.

The scouting department title changes affected vice president of player personnel Phil Bhaya, vice president of football operations and strategic initiatives Alan Wolking, director of player personnel Jeremy Gray, assistant director of pro scouting Lee DiValerio, southeast area scout Preston Tiffany, and NFS scout Terrence Braxton.

Player personnel and football operations coordinator Clara Montenegro DuBerke, video assistant Samantha Harvey, pro scout Caspian Svenson, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Fred Hale are the other new additions in Philly.