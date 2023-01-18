 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott defends use of item to mark kicking spot

  
Published January 18, 2023 02:33 PM
January 18, 2023 01:33 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the NFC Divisional Round showdown between divisional foes in the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts . On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others.

“We’ve always used something that’s within the rules ,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally to mark the spot. It’s part of the playing surface, like a piece of grass or something like that.”

Elliott explained that the team spoke to the league office about the issue.

“When we talked to them, we explained what we’re doing, and they saw what we were doing,” Elliott said. “Probably 30 teams do it around the league. It’s just a point of emphasis, and someone makes it bigger than it is. Everything we’ve done has been completely legal.”

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was asked about the situation on Wednesday.

It is what it is ,” McGaughey said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

McGaughey explained that the situation helps a kicker by leaving “a visual spot down there.”

The Eagles aren’t the only team that has been accused of doing it. If someone is violating the rules, then something obviously needs to be done about it. Even if a flag wasn’t thrown at the time, investigations should be conducted.

Cheating is cheating, whether it’s steroids of air pressure or foreign objects during kicks. It’s not something officials should simply be looking out for. It’s something the league office aggressively should be looking into.