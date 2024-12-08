 Skip navigation
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Eagles move back in front of Panthers 22-16 early in fourth quarter

  
Published December 8, 2024 03:21 PM

The Panthers and Eagles have continued to trade the lead in the second half in Philadelphia.

After a Chuba Hubbard touchdown put the Panthers up 16-14 in the third quarter, the Eagles put together an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive of their own. Tight end Grant Calcaterra caught a four-yard pass from Jalen Hurts for his first NFL score.

The Panthers were offside on the extra point, so the Eagles tried for two and running back Saquon Barkley put them up 22-16 with 13:45 left to play. It was the fifth lead change in the game.

Barkley has 16 carries for 107 yards and Hurts has a pair of touchdown passes. Hubbard has 94 yards from scrimmage and the Eagles will need to keep him under wraps to finish off their ninth straight win.