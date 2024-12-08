Eagles move back in front of Panthers 22-16 early in fourth quarter

The Panthers and Eagles have continued to trade the lead in the second half in Philadelphia.

After a Chuba Hubbard touchdown put the Panthers up 16-14 in the third quarter, the Eagles put together an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive of their own. Tight end Grant Calcaterra caught a four-yard pass from Jalen Hurts for his first NFL score.

The Panthers were offside on the extra point, so the Eagles tried for two and running back Saquon Barkley put them up 22-16 with 13:45 left to play. It was the fifth lead change in the game.

Barkley has 16 carries for 107 yards and Hurts has a pair of touchdown passes. Hubbard has 94 yards from scrimmage and the Eagles will need to keep him under wraps to finish off their ninth straight win.