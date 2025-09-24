Eagles OC Kevin Patullo: We don’t go into games trying to be conservative

The Eagles have won their first three games with Kevin Patullo as their offensive coordinator, but that hasn’t stopped grumbling about the way the offense looked through the first 10 quarters of the season.

Wins over the Cowboys and Chiefs didn’t feature much explosiveness and the first half against the Rams in Week 3 was more of the same. Things finally picked up once they fell behind 26-7 to the Rams and their 33-26 win was a reminder that there’s a lot that the Eagles are still capable of doing on offense.

During a Tuesday press conference, Patullo said he doesn’t go into games saying that we’ve “got to be really conservative here” and noted that the team has adapted to what they’ve seen from three different defenses well enough to win games. He said the team will continue to do that with a message that he “always wants to be the aggressor.”

“We want to be the aggressive person, right? The word this past week for the offense of when I spoke to the offense was ‘Attack,’” Patullo said, via a transcript from the team. “We want to be in attack mode and going into the game, that was what we wanted to do. The first drive was a good drive. We went for it on fourth down, we threw the ball down into the red zone at the goal lines. We were in an attack mode.”

Wins buy time for things to gel, but history says that patience for things to click isn’t infinite in Philadelphia and more of what went down to close out the Rams win would be a step in the right direction for the Eagles in the weeks to come.