Eagles OC Sean Mannion: There’s things I believe in, but our offense will be a blend

The Eagles hired offensive coordinator Sean Mannion after they failed to impress on that side of the ball in 2025 and his plans for the coming season were the chief topic of a press conference on Thursday.

Mannion only has two years of NFL coaching experience and both of them came under Matt LaFleur with the Packers. Mannion was asked whether his scheme will resemble what he picked up there and as a player or if it will lean on things the Eagles have done well in the past.

“Obviously there’s things I believe in, and there’s things that schematicaly I have a background in,” Mannion said. “But, ultimately, it’s going to be a blend. t’s constantly going to evolve and it’s all with that exact goal in mind. It’s about maximizing things for the players. How do we make the Eagles the best team we can be, and how to make the Eagles offense the best it can be, and how do we put all of our players in a position to really succeed and maximize their strengths.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will be central to anything that Mannion comes up with and Mannion said there will be “some degree of connection” to things that Hurts is most comfortable doing in order to create a system that gives him room to thrive. Hurts is no stranger to new offensive coordinators and the fit with his current one will help determine how much happier the Eagles are at the end of the 2026 season.