Eagles put Le’Raven Clark on IR, sign seven undrafted rookies

  
Published May 3, 2024 02:29 PM

The Eagles welcomed seven players to the roster on Friday and they dropped a veteran from it in a corresponding move.

Offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark has been placed on injured reserve. Clark played five games with the Eagles during the 2021 season and returned to the practice squad last year. He spent the 2022 season with the Titans and played four years with the Colts to open his career.

The team did not announce the nature of Clark’s injury.

Maryland tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles, Howard tackle Anim Dankwah, Baylor defensive tackle Gabe Hall, Georgia running back Kendall Milton, and LSU safety Andre’ Sam all signed with the team on Friday. Tackle Laekin Vakalahi, who was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, also signed with the Eagles on an international player exemption, so he will not could against the 90-man limit.