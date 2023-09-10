Eagles race out to 16-0 lead in New England

Sunday afternoon in Foxborough started with Tom Brady ringing a bell to kick off the Patriots season in front of a happy Gillette Stadium crowd, but things turned sour quickly.

The Eagles opened the game with a 14-play drive that covered more than seven minutes, but a Matthew Judon sack of Jalen Hurts forced the Eagles to settle for a field goal. The Patriots put together a few first downs before disaster struck.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fired a high pass toward wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the Patriots’ first offensive possession and the ball went off Bourne’s hands into the waiting mitts of Eagles corner Darius Slay. Slay returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Things didn’t get any better from there. Ezekiel Elliott fumbled after catching a short pass from Jones and linebacker Zach Cunningham fell on the ball. 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis forced the fumble for Philadelphia.

It looked like the Patriots might be able to force another field goal, but a defensive holding penalty wiped out a sack and Jalen Hurts hit Devonta Smith for a touchdown that made it 16-0 with under three minutes to play in the first quarter. The score remains that way after Jake Elliott missed the extra point, but that’s about all that’s gone wrong for the Eagles so far.