Eagles radio voice Merrill Reese honored with 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles radio voice Merrill Reese honored with 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award

  
Published June 13, 2024 04:05 PM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday that Merrill Reese, the longtime radio voice of the Eagles, has won the 2024 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

“Each year, the Hall of Fame recognizes an individual who has dedicated their career to improving radio and television in professional football, and this year’s recipient, Merrill Reese, represents exactly what we look for when we talk about who’s made a big impact in broadcasting,” Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “For nearly a half century, fans tuning into Eagles games, including opposing fans, have had the privilege of hearing Merrill’s legendary voice.”

The Hall will honor Reese during the 2024 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week that includes the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in downtown Canton on Friday, Aug. 2, and the Class of 2024 Enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The beginning of the Eagles’ 2024 season will mark Reese’s 48th consecutive season as the team’s radio play-by-play announcer. After a period in the U.S. Navy as Public Affairs Officer (Lieutenant Senior Grade), he sought out opportunities in radio broadcasting, auditioning at radio stations across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Reese began his radio career as a sportscaster for WPAZ in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, calling high school football games. Following that opportunity, Reese began working for WBCB in Levittown, Pennsylvania, where he currently serves as co-owner. In the early 1970s, he worked at different radio stations, doing morning sports on WWDB and pregame and postgame Eagles shows on WIP.

In 1977, Reese provided color commentary alongside Charlie Swift, who had called Eagles games since 1969. During a morning show with WWDB, Reese received news that Swift had died and WIP wanted him to fill in as the lead play-by-play sportscaster.

Reese has said that calling the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory in 2018 marks the highlight of his career.