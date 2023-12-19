Eagles regain lead on Jalen Hurts’ 14th rushing TD of the season

Death, taxes and the Eagles scoring on the tush push.

Try as he might, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner couldn’t stop it, instead going for a ride when he tried to jump over the top of the line. Jalen Hurts ended up well into the end zone with his 14th rushing touchdown of the season.

That has tied him with Cam Newton for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season, with the former Panthers quarterback getting his 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011.

Hurts had 13 rushing touchdowns last season with another five in the playoffs.

Two of his rushing touchdowns have come tonight. He had a 3-yard scramble for a touchdown on the Eagles’ first drive and added a 1-yard score with 4:43 left in the third quarter as the Eagles regained they lead 17-10.

Hurts has run for 49 yards on nine carries and thrown for 118 yards, going 15-of-24.