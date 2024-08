A veteran tight end has hit the open market.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they’ve released C.J. Uzomah.

Uzomah, 31, had joined Philadelphia in April after spending the last two years with the Jets. He caught just eight passes for 58 yards with a touchdown in 12 games last season.

As a corresponding move, the Eagles have re-signed offensive lineman Jason Poe. He was previously waived on Aug. 5.