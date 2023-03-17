 Skip navigation
Eagles replace Gardner Minshew with Marcus Mariota

  
Published March 17, 2023 02:21 AM
nbc_pft_slaystays_20231603
March 16, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the strategy behind why reports originally surfaced about Darius Slay likely being cut, only for the news to shift toward the CB remaining with the Eagles.

Gardner Minshew is out. Marcus Mariota is in.

The Eagles have replaced Minshew, who will join the Colts, with Mariota.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Mariota has reached agreement on a one-year, $5 million deal . Incentives can push the value to $8 million.

He was the second overall pick in the draft. After five years with the Titans, he spent two with the Raiders and one with the Falcons.

Still only 29, Mariota’s skillset meshes better with starter Jalen Hurts than Minshew’s. Mariota, like Hurts, possesses the kind of mobility that allows him to run the aspects of the offense that require the quarterback to run.

Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons in 2022. He was benched for rookie Desmond Ridder late in the year, prompting Mariota to leave the team.

He’s one of the three quarterbacks who were part of the season-long Netflix show focusing on the life of an NFL quarterback. It’s due to debut this summer, and it will give Eagles fans a chance to better get to know the player who becomes the new understudy to one of the best quarterbacks in the league.